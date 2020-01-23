Northrop Grumman's BACN contract extended

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems’ contract for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) payload operation and support has been extended by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The one year extension has been awarded as a $217 million contract modification.

The contract provides for BACN payload operation and support for payload equipment and services.

The BACN programme provides an airborne communications gateway capability to US commanders and warfighters, connecting voice and data link networks.

Work will be complete in January 2021.