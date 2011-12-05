Northrop Grumman wins E-3 AWACS simulator award

Northrop Grumman has announced that under a contract awarded by Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), it will be providing a Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) system to support maintenance of the US Air Force (USAF) E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Electronic Support Measures Operational Computer Program software.

The CEESIM provides navigation and pulse data generated from customised scenarios. It enables ASIF software engineers to model a real-world environment and to test software changes by injecting pulses into the avionics hardware.



According to Northrop Grumman, the AWACS CEESIM system will replace an Advanced Multiple Environment Simulator (AMES) system that has been operating at Tinker Air Force Base for 14 years. The CEESIM replacement unit allows automatic conversion of legacy AMES emitter files to CEESIM emitter files for seamless reuse of AISF threat data and test scenarios. The simulator also demonstrates the CEESIM versatility allowing for direct stimulation using radio frequency, intermediate frequency and digital outputs.



Northrop Grumman will deliver the CEESIM to Tinker Air Force Base Avionics Integration Support Facility (AISF), located in Oklahoma City, Okla.