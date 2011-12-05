To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman wins E-3 AWACS simulator award

5th December 2011 - 16:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Northrop Grumman has announced that under a contract awarded by Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), it will be providing a Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) system to support maintenance of the US Air Force (USAF) E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Electronic Support Measures Operational Computer Program software.

The CEESIM provides navigation and pulse data generated from customised scenarios. It enables ASIF software engineers to model a real-world environment and to test software changes by injecting pulses into the avionics hardware.

According to Northrop Grumman, the AWACS CEESIM system will replace an Advanced Multiple Environment Simulator (AMES) system that has been operating at Tinker Air Force Base for 14 years. The CEESIM replacement unit allows automatic conversion of legacy AMES emitter files to CEESIM emitter files for seamless reuse of AISF threat data and test scenarios. The simulator also demonstrates the CEESIM versatility allowing for direct stimulation using radio frequency, intermediate frequency and digital outputs.

Northrop Grumman will deliver the CEESIM to Tinker Air Force Base Avionics Integration Support Facility (AISF), located in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us