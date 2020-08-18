Digital Battlespace

Northrop Grumman to provide Guardian assemblies and transmitters to USN

18th August 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation has issued a maximum $19.69 million delivery order, on behalf of the USN, to Northrop Grumman Mission Systems for Guardian laser transmitter assemblies and countermeasure transmitters.

Work will take place in Illinois with a scheduled completion date of 14 August 2022.

The Guardian Directional ...

