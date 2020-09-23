Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman orders G/ATOR system components from Saab
Saab is providing components and subsystems to support full-rate production of the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for the USMC, under a $36.7 million order from prime contractor Northrop Grumman.
Deliveries will be made in 2020 and 2021 from the Saab facility in Syracuse, New ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: US researchers develop MMW-based vibrometry technique
The US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has developed new technology that will allow radar operators to effectively ‘hear’ what a target is doing. The technology uses ...
-
Blighter expands drone detection radar family
UK-based Blighter Surveillance Systems has launched a new UAS detection radar called A800 3D for air, land and sea surveillance. CEO Angus Hone claimed that ...
-
US Marine Corps places order for Ultra Orion radio systems
The US Marine Corps Systems Command has placed a $31 million order for Ultra Orion X500 radio systems under the Line of Sight Radio System ...
-
DoD orders more than 11,000 software-defined radios
Raytheon Technologies company Collins Aerospace is providing the US armed forces with 11,313 of its AN/ARC-210(V) software-defined radios (SDRs), under a $316.73 million contract modification from ...
-
PREMIUM: EDA seeks to harden military systems in contested EW environments
European militaries could benefit from enhancements for their radio and radar systems, as a result of a new initiative from the European Defence Agency (EDA) ...
-
Anzac-class upgrade includes video encoders
US-based Delta Digital Video is to supply video encoders to Saab Australia for integration with the CCTV system on Anzac-class frigates operated by the Royal ...