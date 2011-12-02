Northrop Grumman delivers EW equipment to Turkey
Northrop Grumman has announced that they have completed delivery on a number of Electronic Warfare (EW) contracts to Turkish high technology defence electronics company, Aselsan. Northrop Grumman made the announcement in a 2 December 2011 company statement.
This sees the completion of three separate contract between Northrop Grumman and Aselsan. In total the company delivered a Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) system, a Signal Measurement System (SMS), and a Pulseman Portable CEESIM Simulator to Aselsan's Radar, Electronic Warfare and Intelligence Systems Division.
According to Northrop Grumman, the equipment will be used to support various electronic warfare (EW)-related programmes within Turkey, including work Aselsan does on ground-based, naval, fixed and rotary-wing platforms.
CEESIM generates complex dynamic electromagnetic environments that allow users to test and evaluate the performance of advanced electronic warfare systems including radar warning receivers, electronic countermeasure systems and signal intelligence systems. It is fully reprogrammable and is able to simulate EW/radar signals and communication signals.
The Signal Measurement System provides real-time RF measurement and analysis of threat emitters and corresponding system-under-test jammer responses for hardware-in-the-loop, installed system, and open-air training range applications.
According to the company, the CEESIM and SMS systems were delivered in early spring 2011, followed by the delivery of the portable version of CEESIM in September, bringing to seven the total installed base of RF simulators in Turkey.
