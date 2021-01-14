Digital Battlespace

Northrop Grumman to complete F-16V EW suite

14th January 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Prototype will provide full-spectrum radar warning, threat identification and advanced countermeasure capabilities.

The USAF has selected Northrop Grumman as sole contractor to complete the EW suite for the F-16V fighter fleet.

A system prototype will provide full-spectrum radar warning, threat identification and advanced countermeasure capabilities.

The system also has ‘proven pulse-to-pulse operability’ with the AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar for the ...

