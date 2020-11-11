Northrop Grumman and Boeing complete AESA tests with OMS sensor

Save this for later

Successful ground demonstrations and test flights could pave way for more cost-effective airborne sensor solutions

Northrop Grumman has announced successful recent ground and flight demonstrations of an advanced Northrop Grumman wideband AESA radar connected to a Boeing open mission systems- (OMS-) compliant mission computer.

After integrating with the Boeing mission computing environment, the AESA sensor was instructed to focus on specific targets, capture and manage ...