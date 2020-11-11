Digital Battlespace

Northrop Grumman and Boeing complete AESA tests with OMS sensor

11th November 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Successful ground demonstrations and test flights could pave way for more cost-effective airborne sensor solutions

Northrop Grumman has announced successful recent ground and flight demonstrations of an advanced Northrop Grumman wideband AESA radar connected to a Boeing open mission systems- (OMS-) compliant mission computer.

After integrating with the Boeing mission computing environment, the AESA sensor was instructed to focus on specific targets, capture and manage ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace