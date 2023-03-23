New US developer LightRidge to take on air and space sensor markets
Private equity house ATL Partners has announced the formation of LightRidge Solutions, a portfolio company focused on development, design and production of small, affordable, space and airborne sensors and payloads for the defence and national security sector.
LightRidge combines GEOST, leading provider of space payloads acquired by ATL in 2021 and Ophir, which develops and manufactures airborne laser radar sensors and acquired in late 2022.
LightRidge is led by CEO Bill Gattle, former president of L3Harris Technologies’ Space division.
'When we acquired GEOST in 2021, we started a process of building out an enterprise that provides time-critical knowledge to our customers through affordable, yet small, powerful and increasingly autonomous space and airborne sensors,' said Mike Kramer, chairman of LightRidge.
Gattle added: 'Together, LightRidge, GEOST and Ophir will offer the power of scale, operating synergies and access to capital for research and development and other investment needs.'
