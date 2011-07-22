New rugged video distribution system for surveillance platforms

Curtiss-Wright Controls Embedded Computing (CWCEC), a business group of Curtiss-Wright Controls and a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) VME, VPX, OpenVPX and CompactPCI products for the rugged deployed aerospace and defense market, has introduced the newest addition to its industry leading Skyquest family of rugged video management system (VMS) products, the Skyquest VDSU-1407 Video Distribution System Unit (VDSU).

The VDSU-1407 is a comprehensive video conversion and distribution unit designed to simplify the routing of multiple video and VGA signals on airborne and ground military, paramilitary and search & rescue surveillance platforms. Each VDSU-1407 features nine (9) D38999 connectors and four (4) BNC connectors for video output connectivity. The compact VDSU is designed for applications where multiple video inputs, from a multi-sensor gyro-stabilized camera system for example, and additional signals from moving maps, mission computers, video recorders and up/down links need to be routed to multiple displays in the aircraft or ground vehicle. Curtiss-Wright rugged VDSU's are built for optimal performance in harsh environments, including extreme temperature and high shock and vibration conditions. It speeds and simplifies the integration of high performance HD video distribution into space, weight and power (SWaP) constrained airborne and ground military, paramilitary, and search & rescue platforms.

"Our Skyquest VDSU-1407 brings rugged multi-channel video distribution to aerospace and defense air and ground platforms, greatly enhancing the flexibility of surveillance missions," said Lynn Bamford, vice president and general manager of Curtiss-Wright Controls Embedded Computing.

Curtiss-Wright VDSUs significantly improves the distribution and performance of on-platform video display and recording by providing a central switch that enables original source video signals to be routed and switched to every on-board display and video recorder, and down-linked to remote users. Because it uses a single multi-core cable, the VDSU-1407 reduces complex wiring and simplifies installation and maintenance, resulting in both cost and weight savings.

Source: Curtiss-Wright Controls