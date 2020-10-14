Digital Battlespace

New ground station adds to Australian SATCOM capabilities

14th October 2020 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Joint Project 2008 Phase 3F is designed to provide the Australian armed forces with a suite of strategic and tactical satellite communication capabilities

A new satellite ground station for the Australian military has entered operational service near Geraldton, Western Australia.

Satellite Ground Station – West was established by BAE Systems Australia under Joint Project 2008 Phase 3F, as one of three stations in the Defence Satellite Communications Program.

Australian Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said that ...

