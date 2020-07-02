None

Digital Battlespace

Netherlands introduces EW-modified Bushmaster

2nd July 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Royal Netherlands Army confirmed on 1 July that it has converted one of its in-service Bushmaster 4x4 vehicles into an EW variant.

The Multirole EW Bushmaster (pictured), delivered to 102 Electronic Warfare Company, is equipped with five computer workstations and equipment that will allow it to analyse and disrupt radio ...

