Netherlands and Norway team up for BROS programme

The research divisions of the Dutch and Norwegian defence ministries have confirmed that they will be jointly developing an experimental satellite mission in a 24 April statement.

The Binational Radio Frequency Observing Satellites (BROS) will see two satellites (known as Birkeland and Huygens) flying around the earth in tandem at an altitude of 600km in orbit.

Each of the satellites is being manufactured by Lithuania-based NanoAvionics and will have the capability to detect and locate ship signals in all weather conditions using a measuring instrument developed by the Dutch-Norwegian consortium.

They will be distanced between 15km and 25km apart once in orbit.