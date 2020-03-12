Netherlands acts fast on cyber

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 11 March that it is setting up a rapid response cyber security team comprising experts from a number of European partner countries.

The Netherlands will work alongside counterparts from Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Poland and Romania.

A MoU was signed which reiterates their co-operation, according to an MoD statement released on 11 March.

Estonia is a significant partner as it already hosts the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, which is sponsored by Denmark, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Turkey and the US. There are plans to broaden the partner base by 2021 to include countries as far afield as Australia and Japan.