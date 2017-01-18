Nebo enhances Russian early warning

Russia’s Air and Space Forces (RuASF) early warning capabilities were strengthened in 2016 through the commissioning of five Nebo-M long-range multi-band radar systems.

It is part of a $300 million investment in air defence capabilities that will introduce more precision weapons and extend the range of target detection, acquisition and engagement.

According to the Russian MoD there are more than ten Nebo-M systems in service, capable of detecting and tracking ballistic, aerodynamic and hypersonic air targets, including low radar cross-section aircraft and stand-off air-launched munitions.

The radar information derived from the Nebo-M is fed to the higher-order command-and-control centres of