NAWCWD issues sensor contract modification for Hornets and Growlers

E/A-18G Growler on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josh Petrosino)

Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.

The US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) has awarded a $71.45 million level-of-effort contract modification to Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems for sensor work on F/A-18 family and E/A-18G Growler aircraft.

‘This modification increases the ceiling to provide continued development of the F/A-18/EA-18G sensor system software and hardware,’ the DoD announced on 3 December.

Work will include updates, improvements and enhancements of tactical capabilities, sensor instrumentation, and instrumentation interfaces in support of anti-surface warfare technical baseline and the Built-in Test Stability System Anomaly Report efforts that support current, fielded F/A-18 software blocks.

Work will be performed at four US locations for completion in February 2024.