NATO requests AN/PRC-158 radios

11th February 2021 - 10:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Proposed FMS for NATO Communications and Information Agency includes more than 500 radios.

L3Harris Technologies is in line to provide UHF SATCOM radio systems and related equipment to the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) in an FMS proposal worth $65 million, the US State Department announced on 9 February.

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has requested 517 units of the ...

