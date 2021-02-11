Digital Battlespace
NATO requests AN/PRC-158 radios
L3Harris Technologies is in line to provide UHF SATCOM radio systems and related equipment to the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) in an FMS proposal worth $65 million, the US State Department announced on 9 February.
The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has requested 517 units of the ...
