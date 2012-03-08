NATO focuses on cyber defence

A ceremony has been held at the NATO C3 Agency (NC3A) to mark the awarding of the NATO Computer Incident Response Capability, Full Operational Capability contract to SELEX Elsag and VEGA, together with their partner Northrop Grumman.

Once implemented, the capability will provide security on NATO’s networks and protect over 22,000 NATO military and civilian employees enhancing NATO’s cyber defence infrastructure and its ability to support member states.



The contract is worth approximately 58 million Euro, and represents NATO’s largest investment to date in cyber defence.



In addition to protecting its own networks, the contract will strengthen NATO’s ability to support Allies in case of cyber attacks, when requested, with improved information sharing and strengthened rapid reaction teams.



Under the contract, the Selex team will design, test, and install the cyber defence capabilities, and provide the subsequent maintenance and support over a five year period. The project scope also includes the implementation of a robust infrastructure of improved cyber defence sensors and management tools, cyber defence decision support capabilities and mobile kits for Cyber Rapid Reaction Teams.



Seven bids were received in an International Competition and evaluated using a ‘best value’ evaluation approach whereby price and numerous technical factors were carefully rated.