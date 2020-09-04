Digital Battlespace
NATO experts develop ARTEMIS for sUAS detection
A team at the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency has built an experimental prototype to detect, identify and localise small UASs (sUASs) using low-cost COTS devices and machine learning.
Called the Advanced Recognition Tool using Electromagnetic Waves for Identifying Unmanned Aerial Systems (ARTEMIS), the prototype uses advanced techniques to ...
