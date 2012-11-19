MVASP for Canada’s CP-140 Aurora operationally validated

General Dynamics Canada has announced that it has completed delivery of the Modular VME Acoustic Signal Processor (MVASP) for Canada’s CP-140 Aurora aircraft. The high-performance airborne acoustic processing is now fully operational and has been validated during recent exercises.

General Dynamics Canada has delivered the MVASP as part of the Aurora Incremental Modernization Project (AIMP). The AIMP is the mid-life upgrade of the Aurora aircraft operated by the Canadian Department of National Defence for surface and undersea surveillance roles. The MVASP is the primary underwater detection system on the aircraft and is used to locate and track underwater threats.



The MVASP provides concurrent acoustic processing for up to 32 sonobuoys. It can process information from any sonobuoy in fleet use today and is designed to support any mix of analogue, digital, passive or active acoustic data. The MVASP features an intuitive operator interface and advanced tools that reduce operator workload while increasing situational awareness. The intuitive energy map allows operators to quickly detect, localise and track the source of acoustic energy on a tactical display. Long detection ranges capable with the system enable operators to detect potential threats over greater distances. In addition, the embedded trainer makes it easier for operators to build their expertise with the system's features and functions and improve their skills when it is not being used for missions.



According to the company, the MVASP system was employed on Aurora aircraft in April as part of Exercise Joint Warrior, a two-week exercise held twice each year by forces from the UK, the United States, Denmark, Norway, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada. The system's capabilities were again demonstrated in August when Aurora aircraft took part in Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2012, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise held biennially by the United States with Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and other Pacific Rim nations.



Peter Giles, product manager for underwater ISR at General Dynamics Canada, said: ‘As the primary sensor for underwater ISR on the Aurora, the MVASP leverages the latest innovations in parallel processing to provide enhanced detection and localisation of underwater targets. Its advanced capabilities have been engineered to allow operators on fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft to find a target quickly and hold it for as long as necessary. This improves mission effectiveness by enabling more accurate underwater target analysis and identification.’