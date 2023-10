A survey released today by BAE Systems, where 350 respondents from the military and 150 from industry were interviewed, has highlighted the widespread acknowledgement of the challenge of multi-domain integration (MDI). Unsurprisingly, 91% of respondents viewed MDI ‘as difficult but essential’.

Survey respondents said ‘the speed of change of technological advancements (53%) and conventional war in Europe (41%) [have added] pressure to evolve defence technology strategy’.

Eighty-three percent of respondents said better MDI would reduce uncertainty and volatility, while 86% agreed that future wars would be fought in an ‘information battlespace’.

Solutions to the challenges exist, according to industry, but