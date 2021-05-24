Mode 5 IFF and passive detection systems pass tests

Netherlands issues RfI to replace air force radars
The Dutch MoD wants to refresh the long-serving Military Approach and Surveillance System.
The US DoD Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Identification Friend or Foe Program Office (AIMS PO) has certified the Mode 5 Operationally Autonomous Surveillance System (M5OAS) from Telephonics Corporation.
Certification testing took place at Wallops Island, Virginia, and Farmingdale, New York and included sensor validation of the Telephonics AN/UPX-44A monopulse active IFF system and the AN/UPR-4(V) six-channel Passive Detection & Reporting System (PDRS).
Results of the week-long tests showed that both systems ‘exceed operational expectations’, Telephonics claimed.
PDRS ‘consistently exceeded the maximum range required by passively detecting targets at over 200 nautical miles’, it added.
The initial M5OAS system has already been fully deployed in an unnamed operational theatre and additional systems have been delivered to the customer.
M5OAS is a low-cost Mode S- and Mode 5-compliant situational awareness system designed to meet DoD AIMS 17-1000 programme requirements for new and emerging IFF standalone surveillance systems.
