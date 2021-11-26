Middle East stays hungry for multi-domain C4I

Rheinmetall to set up Hungarian JV for digitisation
Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.
Armed forces across the Middle East continue to position themselves to benefit from the multi-domain integration of tactical communications networks, a senior industry official explained to Shephard.
Speaking from Abu Dhabi in the UAE shortly before the Dubai Air Show, John Koenig, VP and GM of International Integrated Systems at L3Harris Technologies, described a growing appetite for ‘total systems integration’ across the region, particularly in terms of C4I.
‘It’s not just about selling point products into these countries but integrating them into existing systems,’ he explained before describing how the UAE could be a model for the wider Middle …
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency is looking to exploit public and private 5G networks and has conducted trials involving a 5G network aboard a trailer as well as the use of gunshot detection systems and drones.
Northrop Grumman has proven JADC2 connectivity capabilities in support of FVL networking.
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has successfully demonstrated the integration of Intel’s System-on-a-Chip into Raytheon’s E-Alpha module.