Middle East stays hungry for multi-domain C4I

26th November 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Andrew White in London

Middle Eastern militaries are keen to broaden and integrate advanced C4I capabilities. (Photo: L3Harris)

Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.

Armed forces across the Middle East continue to position themselves to benefit from the multi-domain integration of tactical communications networks, a senior industry official explained to Shephard.

Speaking from Abu Dhabi in the UAE shortly before the Dubai Air Show, John Koenig, VP and GM of International Integrated Systems at L3Harris Technologies, described a growing appetite for ‘total systems integration’ across the region, particularly in terms of C4I.

‘It’s not just about selling point products into these countries but integrating them into existing systems,’ he explained before describing how the UAE could be a model for the wider Middle …

