Mercury Computer Systems joins EDGE Innovation Network

7th April 2011 - 09:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Mercury Computer Systems Inc., a trusted ISR subsystems provider, announced it has joined the EDGE Innovation Network, an open-environment initiative where industry and academia collaborate, with government input, to enhance the delivery cycle of new technologies and innovative capabilities to warfighters.

"The EDGE network will give Mercury Computer Systems a unique knowledge-set that will enable us to develop even more advanced Application Ready Subsystems (ARS) and help our customers meet the DoD acquisition reform mandate to deploy warfighting capabilities faster," said Didier Thibaud, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mercury Computer Systems Advanced Computing Solutions business unit.

Sponsored by General Dynamics C4 Systems, the EDGE provides subject matter expertise, advanced product portfolios and equipment, facilities and laboratories for developing and testing technologies, products and systems at faster cycle times than are currently possible on funded programs while enhancing the effectiveness, agility and survivability of users worldwide.

Source: Mercury Computer Systems

