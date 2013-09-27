Marshall provides British Army GEOINT shelters
Marshall Land Systems has developed new vehicle-mounted shelter systems to house the British Army’s new battlefield geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) system.
Team SOCRATES, led by Lockheed Martin UK IS&GS, has developed a coherent set of deployable GEOINT capabilities and services under the Field Deployable GEOINT (FDG) programme, which will be provided to the UK’s Joint Force Intelligence Group (JFIG).
The system will increase situational awareness, providing soldiers with field deployable GEOINT exploitation and map production capabilities to support strategic and tactical level operations. It will enable commanders to dynamically and rapidly brief and equip their frontline troops for operations with up-to-date, customised and digital GEOINT.
As part of Team SOCRATES, Marshall Land Systems has been responsible for the design, manufacture, fit out and integrated logistics for the 11 shelters fitted onto MOWAG Duro II 6X6 vehicles, which provide a two person tactical working environment and form the Tactical Information and Geospatial Analysis System (TIGAS). Marshall has also delivered three deployable shelters, which are used as the Tactical Map Deployment Point (TMDP) and also staffed by two people.
Ray Cutting, director, Marshall Land Systems, said: ‘This UK designed and built system elevates the collection, dissemination and effectiveness of GEOINT on the battlefield to a new level. We are delighted to have worked as part of Team SOCRATES under the management of Lockheed Martin to deliver this system which will provide a real added benefit for commanders in the field. The interest which is also being shown in the export market is very encouraging.’
The FDG technology consolidates, enhances and extends existing battlefield GEOINT capabilities and integrates digital geoservers that were initially introduced under Urgent Operational Requirements to support recent operations.
