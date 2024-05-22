To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Marshall awarded $127 million to build containerised C2 suites for Sweden

22nd May 2024 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The investment in new C2 systems is part of Sweden’s drive to Nato compatibility. (Image: Marshall Group)

In addition to the production and delivery of shelters and ancillaries, the contract awarded to Marshall also includes parts supply and ongoing technical and maintenance support for up to 10 years.

UK’s Marshall Group will supply command and control (C2) shelters, modular workspaces and ancillary equipment for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under a deal worth more than £100 million (US$127 million).

Marshall will deliver up to 500 shelters over the next four years, with the option to extend for a further three years, which will include a range of ancillary equipment including power units, battery boxes and mast trailers.

Sweden joined Nato in March and is working on integrating with partner nations and this contract is designed to allow it to work more easily with other nations and boost C2 capabilities.

In a statement released on the award of the contract, the company said: “To provide the full spectrum of C2 capabilities and support for personnel, Marshall will adapt its standardised base 20ft container range into a total of 16 shelter variants.

“Each of these will feature a combination of equipment, modules and specifications for dedicated roles such as command, communications, mast operation, technical support and network support.

“Electromagnetic shielding will be standard across the C2 suite, most variants will feature HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) and CBRN filtration systems and one variant includes ballistic protection.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

