Marshall awarded $127 million to build containerised C2 suites for Sweden

UK’s Marshall Group will supply command and control (C2) shelters, modular workspaces and ancillary equipment for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under a deal worth more than £100 million (US$127 million).

Marshall will deliver up to 500 shelters over the next four years, with the option to extend for a further three years, which will include a range of ancillary equipment including power units, battery boxes and mast trailers.

Sweden joined Nato in March and is working on integrating with partner nations and this contract is designed to allow it to work more easily with other nations and boost C2 capabilities.

In a statement released on the award of the contract, the company said: “To provide the full spectrum of C2 capabilities and support for personnel, Marshall will adapt its standardised base 20ft container range into a total of 16 shelter variants.

“Each of these will feature a combination of equipment, modules and specifications for dedicated roles such as command, communications, mast operation, technical support and network support.

“Electromagnetic shielding will be standard across the C2 suite, most variants will feature HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) and CBRN filtration systems and one variant includes ballistic protection.”