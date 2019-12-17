Maritime domain provides unique cyber security challenges

New COSMO-SkyMed satellite set for launch The first Constellation of Satellites for the Mediterranean basin Observation (COSMO)-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-1) satellite is to be launched today, 13 December, from Europe’s Spaceport ...

Opinion: BeiDou – Friend or foe in space, sea, air and land? At 01:43 on 5 November, China launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket with the 49th satellite aboard of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from ...

FLIR Systems to support US Army sensors FLIR Systems has been awarded a five-year IDIQ contract to support US Army sensors, the company announced on 16 December. The IDIQ vehicle has a ...

Raytheon to sustain ASARS-2A sensor Raytheon has received a $217 million IDIQ contract from the US Air Force to support and sustain the sensor and processor for the Advanced Synthetic ...

Indra receives F110 radar component contract Indra has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to supply the main components of the AESA S-band anti-air radar antenna for the Spanish Navy’s F110 ...