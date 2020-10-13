Digital Battlespace

MANET solution enables vehicles to share data on the move

13th October 2020 - 14:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

IFVs and similar platforms require a robust, scalable MANET

US-based Persistent Systems on 12 October launched a new dual-band wave relay mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) communications solution for military vehicles.

GVR5 was designed in collaboration with General Dynamics Mission Systems to seamlessly share voice, video, text, sensor, and location data, all while on the move without the need ...

