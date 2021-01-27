Digital Battlespace
Lot 12 F-35s to include RF countermeasures from BAE Systems
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems will provide additional RF countermeasure systems for FMS customers and other non-DoD operators of the F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter.
The company was awarded an $81.35 million contract modification by US Naval Systems Command, the DoD announced on 26 January.
The modification includes ...
