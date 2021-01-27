Digital Battlespace

Lot 12 F-35s to include RF countermeasures from BAE Systems

27th January 2021 - 17:12 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Latest contract modification for F-35 EW suite continues relationship dating back to 2005.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems will provide additional RF countermeasure systems for FMS customers and other non-DoD operators of the F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter.

The company was awarded an $81.35 million contract modification by US Naval Systems Command, the DoD announced on 26 January.

The modification includes ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace