Long-range radars in Falklands require support, says MoD

Commander SL air defence radar. (Photo: BAE Systems)

UK issues tender to support air defence radars in the Falkland Islands.

The UK MoD announced on 11 November that it is seeking 30 months of contractual logistical support from industry for three Type 101 (BAE Systems Commander SL) mobile radars that are deployed in the Falkland Islands for long-range air surveillance.

Interested parties have until 10 December 2021 to respond.

The Type 101 is a 3D S-band air surveillance radar for long-range mobile or semi-static air surveillance. It has advanced ECCM functionality to ensure optimum performance in adverse environmental and electronic conditions.

Besides their deployment to the Falkland Islands, the Type 101 was operated by UK forces in Iraq (Operation Telic) and Afghanistan (Operation Herrick).