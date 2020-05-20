Digital Battlespace
Lockheed to provide targeting pods for FMS customers
Lockheed Martin is to produce new and upgraded targeting systems, IR Search and Track (IRST) sensors and navigation pods for the US DoD and a range of FMS customers, under a contract from the USAF worth a maximum of $485 million.
The company will assemble, upgrade, test and ship Sniper targeting pods, Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night (LANTIRN) navigation pods and IRST sensors, according to the specific terms of each delivery order.
Among the FMS recipients of this equipment will be: Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.
The work is expected to be completed by May 2025.
