Lockheed Martin to upgrade AN/ALQ-217 ESM system

Lockheed Martin is to upgrade the US Navy’s AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The work will be carried out under a $43 million contract modification announced on 14 January. The modification increases the scope of the existing E-2D AN/ALQ-217D ESM and provides upgrades to the receiver/processor, active front end and receiver antenna weapons replaceable assemblies.

The upgrade will deliver enhanced situational awareness performance of the system in dense littoral and open-ocean environments, and improve autonomy to reduce operator workload, enable faster reaction time and improve survivability.

Specifically, upgrades include improved combat identification networked-EW for multi-ship geo-location with other Carrier Air Wing aircraft and detection of advanced threat radar systems. In addition, the upgrades further improve the platform’s antennas and active front ends.

The Lockheed Martin team will deliver several AN/ALQ-217D ESM upgrade kits to support development and test through 2023.