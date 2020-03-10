Digital Battlespace
Lockheed Martin nears completion of LRDR
Lockheed Martin has delivered ten antenna panels for its Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) to a site in Clear, Alaska.
The system will be used by the Missile Defence Agency (MDA) as part of its layered defence strategy against ballistic missiles.
Chandra Marshall, director of Missile Defence and Space Surveillance Radar Programmes at Lockheed said: ‘We have significantly reduced a large amount of risk to ensure fielding of this critical capability is on schedule in 2020.’
The MDA has requested two separate radar antenna arrays from Lockheed Martin, with the remaining work to be completed by the end of 2020.
Each antenna consists of 20 panels, each of which is 27ft high.
