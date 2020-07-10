None

Digital Battlespace

Lockheed Martin to integrate F-35 EW systems

10th July 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin has received a $56.1 million contract modification from the DoD for systems integration, engineering support and procurement of long-lead material for AN/ASQ-239 EW countermeasures used on the F-35 Lightining II aircraft.

Work is scheduled for completion by December 2020.

The modification is intended to help ensure ...

