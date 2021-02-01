Digital Battlespace

Lockheed Martin to enhance F-16 mission planning software

1st February 2021

F-16s operated by air forces in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America will receive a software overhaul.

F-16 fighter aircraft operated by 23 FMS customer air forces will be upgraded with new mission planning software, under a new $64.27 million contract for Lockheed Martin from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Lockheed Martin will integrate, test and deliver Joint Mission Planning System Unique Planning ...

