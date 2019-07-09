Lockheed Martin, ELTA complete sense-off demo
Lockheed Martin and ELTA Systems have demonstrated their radar solution for the US Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) programme.
The ELTA radar used for the event was the ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radar (MMR).
The demonstration was held during a sense-off event at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
The MMR also forms part of the David's Sling, Iron Dome and IAI's land-based Barak weapon systems.
