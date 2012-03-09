Lockheed Martin demonstrates Space Fence prototype

Lockheed Martin has demonstrated the capability of its Space Fence radar prototype for the USAF during the system’s preliminary design review (PDR) last month.

The demonstrations comprised a Space Fence contract requirement and took place between December and February, during which the company demonstrated the ground-based radar’s ability to track resident space objects (RSOs), a company representative told Shephard.

The prototype was developed under a $107 million and 18-month contract awarded to the company in January 2011. The Lockheed Martin team consists of AMEC, AT&T and General Dynamics.

The USAF Space Fence programme will provide the capability to be able