Lockheed Martin completes C4ISR mission system delivery for Coast Guard surveillance aircraft

Lockheed Martin recently delivered the ninth and final Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) mission system pallet for the US Coast Guard's Medium Range Surveillance (MRS) aircraft based at Air Station Miami and Aviation Training Center Mobile.

This marks the completion of a $41 million contract awarded in November 2008 for the mission system pallets.

The C4ISR mission system pallets have roll-on/roll-off capability that gives the MRS fleet the flexibility to accomplish multiple missions. The pallet provides the aircraft with the real-time situational awareness, improved surveillance, mission data recording and enhanced secure data encryption capabilities needed for search and rescue, drug interdiction and other national security missions. By removing the pallet, the aircraft have the cargo capacity necessary for humanitarian relief and evacuation missions.

"By collaborating closely with Coast Guard personnel throughout the process and incorporating their ideas real-time, we delivered the C4ISR systems on budget and on schedule," said Dan Schultz, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Ship and Aviation Systems. "The Coast Guard has used our systems to track the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, direct aid following the earthquake in Haiti and thwart attempts to smuggle drugs into our country."

The C4ISR mission system pallets' commonality enables the MRS aircraft to share information with other Coast Guard air, sea and shore assets. Its interoperability allows the aircraft to communicate with other government agencies and organizations.

Lockheed Martin has delivered a total of 12 MRS aircraft mission system pallets since 2007. In addition to the MRS pallets, Lockheed Martin is also providing the C4ISR system for the Coast Guard's first four National Security Cutters and it developed and installed the missionization packages in the HC-130-J aircraft.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Follow Shephard News on Twitter