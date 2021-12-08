Li-Fi enhances US Army connectivity

USN asks for more from Progeny for EW
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
UK-based pureLiFi has secured another contract to supply its Kitefin system to the US Army, in what the company described on 8 December as a ‘multi-million dollar deal’.
This follows an earlier deployment of Kitefin by US Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), which will now expand its use of the technology.
USAREUR-AF Chief Technology Officer Andrew Foreman said: ‘Li-Fi technologies answer all three of the serious issues associated with the RF portion of the spectrum. First, due to the low probability of detection, jamming, and intrusion, FSO [free-space optics] and Li-Fi offer an extremely survivable form of communications when in direct conflict with a near-peer adversary.’
Technologies such as Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G use radio frequencies to transmit data, which produce large areas of RF emissions that are easy to detect, intercept, and can cause overcrowding resulting in slow speeds and unreliable communications.
Li-Fi, on the other hand, uses light rather than radio frequencies resulting in wireless communications that (according to pureLiFi) ‘is more reliable, significantly more secure, and simpler to deploy’.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.