Digital Battlespace

Leonardo to upgrade Italian land and naval IFF systems

5th March 2020 - 16:39 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Leonardo will provide new-generation IFF (NGIFF) systems to land and naval platforms operated by the Italian Armed Forces, to bring them to a Mode 5 Baseline 3 standard.

In a 5 March statement, Leonardo confirmed that the contract is worth EUR75 million ($83.9 million) and will run until March 2026.

The project is expected to expand to cover military helicopters and aircraft at a later date.

NGIFF will ensure that the Italian Armed Forces remain fully NATO-interoperable as the organisation requires Mode 5 capable systems for air-to-air and surface-to-air identification.

Leonardo has previously supplied IFF upgrades to the UK armed forces for more than 400 air, land and naval platforms. 

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace