Leonardo to upgrade Italian land and naval IFF systems

Save this for later

Leonardo will provide new-generation IFF (NGIFF) systems to land and naval platforms operated by the Italian Armed Forces, to bring them to a Mode 5 Baseline 3 standard.

In a 5 March statement, Leonardo confirmed that the contract is worth EUR75 million ($83.9 million) and will run until March 2026.

The project is expected to expand to cover military helicopters and aircraft at a later date.

NGIFF will ensure that the Italian Armed Forces remain fully NATO-interoperable as the organisation requires Mode 5 capable systems for air-to-air and surface-to-air identification.

Leonardo has previously supplied IFF upgrades to the UK armed forces for more than 400 air, land and naval platforms.