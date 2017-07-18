To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leonardo to support Typhoon DASS upgrade

18th July 2017 - 12:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Leonardo will support the capability upgrade of the Defensive Aids Sub-System (DASS) for the UK’s Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets as part of a contract signed between Tornado Management Agency NETMA and Eurofighter, the company announced on 14 July.

The two-year contract is worth £40 million and includes capability work by Leonardo, integration activities by BAE Systems and Ministry of Defence trials. The contract will see the Typhoon’s Praetorian DASS upgraded to ensure the system can continue to identify and defeat known and emerging threats.

Praetorian is a suite of protective electronic systems installed inside the Typhoon. The system includes sensors and countermeasures, designed to protect the jets from different threats. Leonardo leads the EuroDASS consortium to provide the Praetorian system.

The majority of the UK’s new capability enhancement contract will be carried out by Leonardo at its electronic warfare centre in Luton, UK, while integration work and airworthiness clearances will be carried out by the UK’s Typhoon prime contractor BAE Systems.

Leonardo provides over 60% of the avionics for the Typhoon, including leading the consortia responsible for providing the aircraft’s radar and infrared search and track system.

