Digital Battlespace

Leonardo looks ahead to Grifo-E qualification

19th May 2021 - 13:40 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Leonardo's Grifo-E is set for qualification before the end of 2021 (Photo: Leonardo)

Forthcoming qualification of Leonardo's Grifo-E fire control radar could lead to a spike in demand from customers as the manufacturer looks to the light fighter jet and retrofit markets for sales.

Leonardo has revealed it expects to complete qualification of its Grifo-E multimode airborne fire control radar by the end of Q4 2021.

The X-band, gallium nitride (GaN) electronically scanned array system was originally launched in July 2018 and developed from the Leonardo mechanically scanned Grifo family.

‘We are very close to ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
