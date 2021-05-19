Leonardo looks ahead to Grifo-E qualification

Collins develops mission-specific waveforms for USAF
Two new software-defined radios blend COTS technology with military hardware to expand network nodes and extend the effective range that data can travel.
Leonardo has revealed it expects to complete qualification of its Grifo-E multimode airborne fire control radar by the end of Q4 2021.
The X-band, gallium nitride (GaN) electronically scanned array system was originally launched in July 2018 and developed from the Leonardo mechanically scanned Grifo family.
‘We are very close to ...
BAE Systems is providing the DoD with advanced M-Code GPS modules.
The final pair of SBIRS satellites are ready for lift-off.
New OPIR strategy relies on prototyping and experimentation to shape future investments.
There is growing demand for India to enhance its space force structure to meet military needs.