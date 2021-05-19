Leonardo looks ahead to Grifo-E qualification

Leonardo's Grifo-E is set for qualification before the end of 2021 (Photo: Leonardo)

Forthcoming qualification of Leonardo's Grifo-E fire control radar could lead to a spike in demand from customers as the manufacturer looks to the light fighter jet and retrofit markets for sales.

Leonardo has revealed it expects to complete qualification of its Grifo-E multimode airborne fire control radar by the end of Q4 2021.

The X-band, gallium nitride (GaN) electronically scanned array system was originally launched in July 2018 and developed from the Leonardo mechanically scanned Grifo family.

‘We are very close to ...