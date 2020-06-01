Digital Battlespace

Leonardo IPSA 6 continues E-SCAN radar tests

1st June 2020 - 08:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Leonardo’s ISPA (Instrumented Series Production Aircraft) 6 has joined other Eurofighter Typhoon test aircraft with the E-SCAN radar after a lay-up period in November 2019.

During testing, the E-SCAN’s Antenna Repositioner provided pilots with a field of regard 50% wider than the conventional model’s fixed plate system ...

