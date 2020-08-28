Digital Battlespace

Leidos to help improve F/A-18 electronic countermeasures

28th August 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Leidos has been awarded a $58.91 million contract modification by US Naval Air Systems Command, to develop adaptive radar countermeasure software and firmware (ARC SW/FW) capabilities and integrate these on the AN/ALQ-214A electronic countermeasures subsystem.

Leidos will carry out work on the contract at six US sites ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace