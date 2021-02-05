Leidos to design new aircraft protection system

Save this for later

Programme explores countermeasure concepts in the EO and multi-spectrum EO/RF domains.

Leidos has received a $68.6 million IDIQ contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for the Threat Assessment and Aircraft Protection Defensive Electronic Warfare programme.

This Air Force Research Laboratory programme will conduct R&D to design expendable ordnance and directed-energy countermeasure concepts in the EO and multi-spectrum EO/RF domains, in response to an ever-changing missile threat landscape.

Leidos will use threat exploitation; modelling and simulation evaluation; and hardware and field testing.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air ...