Digital Battlespace

Leidos to design new aircraft protection system

5th February 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Programme explores countermeasure concepts in the EO and multi-spectrum EO/RF domains.

Leidos has received a $68.6 million IDIQ contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for the Threat Assessment and Aircraft Protection Defensive Electronic Warfare programme.

This Air Force Research Laboratory programme will conduct R&D to design expendable ordnance and directed-energy countermeasure concepts in the EO and multi-spectrum EO/RF domains, in response to an ever-changing missile threat landscape.

Leidos will use threat exploitation; modelling and simulation evaluation; and hardware and field testing.  

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace