Digital Battlespace
Legacy customer orders more Elbit equipment
Elbit Systems is to provide an unnamed existing customer in the Asia-Pacific region with tactical radio systems in a 12-month contract worth about $33 million.
Artillery and infantry units in the customer country will be equipped with radios in vehicular, manpack and handheld configurations.
‘The radio systems feature advanced networking capabilities enabling ...
