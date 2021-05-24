L3Harris receives AN/ALQ-211 contract modification

The AN/ALQ-211 equips the V-22 Osprey and other types of rotorcraft. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

L3Harris Technologies continues to equip rotorcraft with integrated self-protection suite.

US Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies a maximum $438 million contract modification in the AN/ALQ-211 Suite of Integrated Radio Frequency Countermeasures (SIRFC) programme.

This five-year modification raises the maximum ordering amount in the IDIQ contract to $493 million, the DoD announced on 20 May, and adds pricing for procurement of modules and parts.

SIRFC is an integrated self-protection system (ISPS) that provides RF threat awareness and active self-protection jamming capabilities against actively engaged RF air defence systems.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, SIRFC 'contributes to full-dimensional protection by improving individual aircraft probability of survival. In addition, the improved aircrew situational awareness offered by the synergistic effect of SIRFC with other attack aircraft sensors has [the] potential to contribute tactically to precision engagement'.

It is thought that the baseline AN/ALQ-211(V) architecture can detect radar threats transmitting across 2-18GHz and is capable of performing electronic attack across similar frequencies, Shephard Defence Insight notes.