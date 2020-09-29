Digital Battlespace

L3Harris offers full-spectrum SIGINT pod for airborne platforms

29th September 2020 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

L3Harris Technologies on 29 September launched a new airborne SIGINT pod called RASISR (standing for Rapid, Adaptable, Smart, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance).

The pod provides full-spectrum SIGINT (COMINT, ELINT and special signals) and high-tech sensor technologies for multiple platform types.

L3Harris claims RASISR is the only pod to host its ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace