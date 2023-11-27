To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kratos wins $579 million space defence contract for ground control system

27th November 2023 - 13:46 GMT | by Ben Watts

RSS

The Milstar Satellite Communications System, which is operated by the US Space Force, provides secure communications for US Armed Forces. (Photo: US Space Force)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide satellite control capabilities to US Space Force and US Space Command.

Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded an eight-year US$579 million contract to Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide satellite control capabilities to US Space Force and US Space Command.

As part of the Command-and-Control System-Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) contract, Kratos will provide direct support to numerous systems, including the Defense Satellite Communications System (DSCS) III, Milstar Satellite Communications System, Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) and Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) satellite systems.

The contract, which will run from 1 December 2023 through to 30 November 2031, will see Command and Control (C2) capabilities reinforced with an IT infrastructure upgrade,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Ben Watts

Author

Ben Watts

Ben Watts is Managing Editor at Shephard

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us