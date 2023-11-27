Kratos wins $579 million space defence contract for ground control system
Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded an eight-year US$579 million contract to Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide satellite control capabilities to US Space Force and US Space Command.
As part of the Command-and-Control System-Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) contract, Kratos will provide direct support to numerous systems, including the Defense Satellite Communications System (DSCS) III, Milstar Satellite Communications System, Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) and Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) satellite systems.
The contract, which will run from 1 December 2023 through to 30 November 2031, will see Command and Control (C2) capabilities reinforced with an IT infrastructure upgrade,
