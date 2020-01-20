Digital Battlespace
Kratos announces place on GTACS II contract vehicle
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a place on the US Army’s new Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) contract vehicle.
Under the ten-year GTACS II contract, multiple companies will compete for up to $5.1 billion to support the US Army Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical and Project Manager Tactical Network.
Kratos will compete to supply a broad array of communications technology, including satellite solutions for signal processing, advanced cybersecurity products, C2, virtual communications, SATCOM and tactical protected communications.
Kratos’ sub-contractor team includes TMC Design, Navigator Development Group, Modern Technology Solutions, Teledyne Brown Engineering and Ball Aerospace and Technology.
GTACS II will support the funding the US Army seeks to rapidly develop technology to support networked battle command solutions.
