Digital Battlespace
JGSDF to get Leonardo Mode-5 IFF electronics
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has placed an order for Leonardo’s M426 LPI Interrogator and SIT2010 Crypto Applique products, which will meet the latest Mode 5 standard.
The contract order is worth €5 million ($5.4 million) and will ensure that the JSGDF is fully prepared for the switch to Mode 5-standard IFF in June 2020. Many NATO and allied armed forces are upgrading their electronics from Mode 4 during this period, and this contract maintains the interoperability of Japanese platforms with their allied counterparts.
Leonardo became the first non-US company to provide IFF capabilities to Japan in 2016. Since then it has become a main supplier of Mode-5 capable technologies, including the SIT-422/5J interrogator which is already in use by the JGSDF.
The company also remains the only provider of Mode 5 cryptography key generation technology outside the US.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Ampex chosen by NAWCAD for mission system avionics
Ampex Data Systems has been selected by the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to provide mission system avionics, mission system computers/processors, displays and ...
-
PREMIUM: Light shines on Five Eyes SIGINT collection mechanisms
Although the mechanisms by which the ‘Five Eyes’ partners share their intelligence have been shrouded in secrecy for some years, revelations in recent years have ...
-
PREMIUM: Australia pushes on with indigenous ISR and EW programme
Australia is pushing ahead with the next phase of its Miniaturised Orbital Electronic Warfare Sensor System (MOESS) project. The Australian Department of Defence announced in ...
-
Northrop Grumman accelerates development of ABMS translation system
Northrop Grumman is working on quickly developing and fielding an open system enabling translation and communication across platforms known as the gatewayONE prototype. This prototype ...
-
French jets use new RECO-NG pod to target Daesh
The French detachment of Operation Chammal, which is supporting the US Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, has begun using RECO-NG new generation reconnaissance ...
-
PREMIUM: US Army programme blends cyber with traditional EW
Lockheed Martin is set to expand its work on the US Army’s Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Air Large (MFEW-AL) programme, with the aim of combining EW ...