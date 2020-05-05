JGSDF to get Leonardo Mode-5 IFF electronics

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has placed an order for Leonardo’s M426 LPI Interrogator and SIT2010 Crypto Applique products, which will meet the latest Mode 5 standard.

The contract order is worth €5 million ($5.4 million) and will ensure that the JSGDF is fully prepared for the switch to Mode 5-standard IFF in June 2020. Many NATO and allied armed forces are upgrading their electronics from Mode 4 during this period, and this contract maintains the interoperability of Japanese platforms with their allied counterparts.

Leonardo became the first non-US company to provide IFF capabilities to Japan in 2016. Since then it has become a main supplier of Mode-5 capable technologies, including the SIT-422/5J interrogator which is already in use by the JGSDF.

The company also remains the only provider of Mode 5 cryptography key generation technology outside the US.